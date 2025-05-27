Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

