Man Group plc Invests $145,000 in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $791.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.99. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

MGIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

