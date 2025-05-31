Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $167.53

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

