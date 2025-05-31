EchoStar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,253 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,187 put options.

EchoStar Trading Down 11.3%

SATS stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

About EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. FIL Ltd grew its position in EchoStar by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 350,650 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

