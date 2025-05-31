EchoStar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,253 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,187 put options.
SATS stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
