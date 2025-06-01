Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Woodson Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

