North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.51 and last traded at C$57.33, with a volume of 18781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$101,324.50. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.91, for a total transaction of C$77,724.79. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,408. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

