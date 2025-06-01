UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.4%
FBP opened at $19.99 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on First BanCorp.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First BanCorp.
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.