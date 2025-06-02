Analysts Set GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target at $11.10

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth about $703,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

