Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

