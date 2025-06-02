D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.15.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3%
DHI opened at $117.95 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Read More
