D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.15.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $117.95 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.