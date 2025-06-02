Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres Q3 Earnings

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a report issued on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $614.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CAL stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $18,336,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $8,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

