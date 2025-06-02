LPL Financial Q2 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $384.45 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

