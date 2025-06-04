CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $79.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CVS Health traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 1,356,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,174,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVS. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.