Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 180.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,451 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.