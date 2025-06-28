Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,139 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 577.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

