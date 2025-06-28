Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,036.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 267,775 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

