Piper Sandler Increases Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $22.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

REPL stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

