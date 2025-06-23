Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $20.29

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

