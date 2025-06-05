Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

