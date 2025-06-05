Benjamin E. Huston Sells 26,753 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 26,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,202.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,539,958.22. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Up 1.6%

CVNA stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $347.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

