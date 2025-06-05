Benjamin E. Huston Sells 26,753 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 26,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,202.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,539,958.22. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 1.6%
CVNA stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $347.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
