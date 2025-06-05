Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

Get alerts:

NetEase, Apollo Global Management, Pool, Trip.com Group, and VICI Properties are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves recreational activities and services—such as hotels and resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, airlines and other travel-and-entertainment providers. Because they depend heavily on consumers’ discretionary spending and travel demand, their performance tends to be more cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions than staple industries. Investors often use leisure stocks to gain exposure to the travel and hospitality sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 791,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,943. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $126.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. 727,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.93. 237,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,226. Pool has a 52 week low of $284.28 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,492. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

