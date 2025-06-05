Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.1%

CPB opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. Campbell’s has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Campbell’s by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell’s by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Campbell’s by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

