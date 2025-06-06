BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. BARK has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.74 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of BARK by 5,886.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 19,712,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BARK by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BARK by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BARK by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 813,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BARK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

