Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,120 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 435,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.