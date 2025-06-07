Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

Get alerts:

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their market performance is highly cyclical and sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, passenger demand, labor costs, economic conditions, and regulatory or geopolitical events, making them a volatile but potentially rewarding investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,126. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $303.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 27,313,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,196,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 2,518,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 4,083,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,487. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

