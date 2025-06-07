Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $114.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $36,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 334,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $120.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Autoliv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

