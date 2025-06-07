Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Mullen Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components and services for electric vehicles (EVs). Buying these stocks lets investors participate in the growth of the EV industry, which is driven by technological innovation, government incentives, and shifting consumer demand toward cleaner transportation. Examples include automakers like Tesla and NIO as well as battery producers such as CATL. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.65 on Wednesday, reaching $332.62. 65,821,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,094,444. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 75,198,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,043,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

