Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $17.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

