Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Price Performance
AN stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.