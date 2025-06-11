Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

