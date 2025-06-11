OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

