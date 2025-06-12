Analysts Issue Forecasts for QUALCOMM FY2025 Earnings

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2026 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

