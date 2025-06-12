Andrew Agg Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($196.42).

National Grid Trading Up 0.4%

NG stock opened at GBX 1,041 ($14.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,049.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. National Grid had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

