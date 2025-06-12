Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Endava has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.08 million, a PE ratio of 150.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 48.8% in the first quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

