Richard William Macfarlane Maxey Sells 210,000 Shares of Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN) Stock

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Macfarlane Maxey sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £14,700 ($19,926.80).

Shares of TUN opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £13.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 0.33. Tungsten West PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.12).

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

