Richard William Macfarlane Maxey Sells 210,000 Shares of Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN) Stock

Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Macfarlane Maxey sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £14,700 ($19,926.80).
Tungsten West Price Performance
Shares of TUN opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £13.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 0.33. Tungsten West PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.12).
About Tungsten West
The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.
