Bennett Associates Wealth Management Has $276,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 149,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

