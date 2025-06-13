Critical Survey: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) versus Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT)

Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defi Technologies $153.58 million 6.44 $96.61 million $0.29 10.24 Digihost Technology $33.32 million 2.67 -$18.91 million ($0.52) -4.71

Risk & Volatility

Defi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Defi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Defi Technologies has a beta of 5.25, meaning that its share price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.33, meaning that its share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Defi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.44%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Defi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Defi Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Defi Technologies and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Defi Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

