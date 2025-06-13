DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 582.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

