Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $15.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Insider Activity at Flywire

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,395. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 490,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Flywire has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.