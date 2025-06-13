IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IMG stock opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$4.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.