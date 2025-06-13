IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.