Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGNE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurogene from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $102,974.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,794 shares in the company, valued at $315,029.10. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Neurogene by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 449,337 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 120.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 811,750 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after buying an additional 355,416 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Neurogene by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 770,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

