Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 122.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Worldline has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.