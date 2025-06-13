The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 3,446.67 Average PT from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,446.67 ($46.93).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 20.80 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Analysts expect that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Sage Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
