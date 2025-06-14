Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 135,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 66,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 531,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $224,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 18,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $474.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $480.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.68.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,150.58. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

