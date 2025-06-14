Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

