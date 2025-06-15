Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, WEX, The Carlyle Group, Janover, Q2, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technologies—such as mobile apps, data analytics, blockchain and artificial intelligence—to deliver or enhance financial services like payments, lending, wealth management and insurance. They offer investors exposure to the rapid innovation and potential high growth of the financial technology sector, while also carrying risks tied to market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,372.12. The company had a trading volume of 253,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,072.57. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 539,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ DFDV traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 1,676,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,013. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of -6.96.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

NASDAQ KSPI traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 164,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72.

