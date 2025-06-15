Leibman Financial Services Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

