CX Institutional Takes $130,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.