Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Expands By 81.2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,352,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 4,057,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

