Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Expands By 81.2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,352,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 4,057,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
About Taylor Wimpey
