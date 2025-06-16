Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in May

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $16.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About Toyo Tire

Further Reading

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

